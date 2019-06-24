Gen. John M. Murray, Army Futures Command, Commanding General speaks at the International Armored Vehicles USA conference in Austin, Texas, June 25, 2019. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. John G. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 14:49
|Story ID:
|366263
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, International Armored Vehicles USA conference in Austin, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
