Army Civilian Continuously Improves Activity Security

Photo By Mallory Haag | Crane Army Ammunition Activity Security Specialist Stephanie Harris works to provide...... read more read more Photo By Mallory Haag | Crane Army Ammunition Activity Security Specialist Stephanie Harris works to provide employees with the safety and security they need in order to perform their jobs effectively and support the Warfighter. Harris has spent almost twenty years in the Army both in and out of uniform. Crane Army specializes in conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness, including storage, quality control, shipment preparation, distribution, production and demilitarization see less | View Image Page

Crane Army Ammunition Activity is dedicated to keeping its people safe and able to effectively and efficiently provide quality munitions to the warfighter. Crane Army is able to make sure that all employees can work in an environment where they feel safe from threats through the efforts of its security team members, like Security Specialist Stephanie Harris.



Harris has worked as a security specialist for 12 years and has been at Crane Army since May 2019. Harris reviews threat reports, provides operational security training, and manages local anti-terrorism policy. She maintains a variety of security necessities for CAAA and its employees and helps to develop action plans against a multitude of threats including physical and industrial threats through duties like building anti-terrorism protection plans and teaching personal security practices for employees.



“I’m here to address anything that they might be concerned about and find new ways to solve security concerns,” Harris said. “The more ways you try to go about solving a problem, the more options you have down the road to make it work in other areas.”



Harris has spent much of her professional life in the Army. She served in uniform as the assistant to the chaplain for 9 years, where she assisted in religious services and provided counseling support to Soldiers. She then became a civilian as a security specialist in the Army for nearly ten years before coming to CAAA. The Army has played a role in her personal life as well. Harris said that her service in the Army and the duties she takes on there, are inspired by her brother and role model.



“My brother joined the Army and then the sheriff’s department so I joined the Army and then became a security specialist,” Harris said. “It’s always been that way, following in my big brother’s footsteps.”



Harris said her time in the Army and as a security specialist requires a particular perspective and that her cautious thought process was encouraged in the Army and as a security specialist.



“I always thought in worst case scenarios, which is perfect for anti-terrorism,” Harris said. “You have to think about what the worst thing that could happen is and what to do if it happens.”



Those who work with Harris say they admire her hard working attitude and how she continuously looks for ways to improve Crane Army security through different mediums.



“She’s passionate.” Supervisory IT Specialist Ranson Johnson said. “She’s hard charging and she wants to make a difference. It’s a quality I admire.”



Harris continuously goes above and beyond the necessary requirements of her position. Over the past year she went so far as to take classes and complete exams for two certifications, one in security fundamentals and the other in physical security.



“The test wasn’t easy,” Harris said. “It’s a difficult thing to do. I got to be in a class with a bunch of people from all over and we had to study like crazy for the test.”



Harris said the certifications and what she learned in achieving them will strengthen her as a security professional. She said she looks forward to applying what she learned over the past year in order to keep CAAA and the work it does secure.



“I want them to feel safer and I am willing to come up with absolutely anything I can do and that we can implement to be helpful,” Harris said. “The protection of our people is of the utmost importance. Educating them and letting them know about the importance is a big part of that.”



Crane Army Ammunition Activity produces and provides conventional munitions in support of U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is part of the Joint Munitions Command and the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants. Established Oct. 1977, it is located on Naval Support Activity Crane.