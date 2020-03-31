104th Fighter Wing Airman accepted to the Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Courtesy Photo | Airman Camille Lienau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs broadcaster has been accepted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Camille Lienau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs broadcaster has been accepted to the Air Force Academy Preparatory School. Airman Camille Lienau (right) spent the day with her fellow 104FW broadcaster Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski (left) training. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Airman Camille Lienau recently achieved a lofty goal she had been working toward. Last week, she found out she has been accepted to the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School.



“I am excited and nervous to be attending the Air Force Academy Preparatory School,” said Lienau.



Lienau enlisted with the 104 Fighter Wing in May 2018 and graduated from the Classical Magnet School the following month. She is a broadcaster in the public affairs office at the 104th Fighter Wing.



“I started looking at the Massachusetts Air National Guard because I wanted the opportunity to help pay for my college, and I wanted to go to the University of Massachusetts,” said Lienau.



The Massachusetts Air National Guard offers 100% tuition and fee waiver to any state school.



“I decided on the 104th Fighter Wing because when I talked to the recruiters and toured the unit, everyone was friendly and helpful,” said Lienau.



Lienau took advantage of the tuition and fee waiver and attended UMASS Amherst for the Fall 2018 semester, prior to leaving for Basic Military Training. She returned to school in the Spring of 2020 after excelling in Basic Military Training and successfully completing her technical training at the Defense Information School at Ft. Meade in Maryland



In 2019, she heard about the Leaders Encouraging Airman Development Program program from a prior 104th Fighter Wing unit member and decided to look further into it, she said.



The LEAD program is a path for currently enlisted Airmen in the Active Duty, Reserve or Air National Guard to attend the Air Force Academy. Airmen must get an endorsement from their unit commander and meet the Enlisted Commissioning Program eligibility outlined in AFMAN 36-2032, Chapter 10, among other application requirements.



Lienau then learned that another prior 104FW member was currently attending the AF Academy Preparatory school. Lienau reached out to Cadet Jesse Fimian who had been a Senior Airman with the ammunitions shop at the 104FW. He has been attending the preparatory school this year after applying through the LEAD program, and has been subsequently accepted to the academy for next year.



“What I like most about the academy is just all the opportunities that are available,” said Fimian. “In my first few months at the preparatory school, I was able to meet some of the most interesting people in the Air Force from countless officers and retired generals from many different career fields, to the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff.”



After talking to Fimian, Lienau pursued the opportunity, and with the support of leadership, she applied to the to the AF Academy through the LEAD program, just like Fimian had.



"Airman Lienau is an outstanding example of the young men and women who are part of our 104th Fighter Wing ‘Barnestormer’ team,” said Col. Peter T Green III, 104FW commander. “Since the day she arrived on base, she has impressed her supervisors and myself with her outstanding attitude, intelligence, hard work ethic and passion for serving her country. It was a pleasure writing the letter of recommendation for her as part of her application to the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School. I know she will excel in her studies and be accepted in to the Air Force Academy.”



Lienau embarks on this new adventure having left an impact on her public affairs team and the 104FW.



"Airman First Class Camille Lienau is a Rockstar Airman who delivers airpower in the products she has produced at the 104th Fighter Wing," said Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey, 104FW Public Affairs superintendent.



During her time with the 104FW, Lienau was a member of the Rising 6 Council and an active volunteer at children and family events held on base.



“I have really enjoyed my time as part of the 104th Fighter Wing family, and I appreciate all of the support from leadership,” said Lienau.



Lienau is currently taking classes at UMASS Amherst full-time as a communications major. She leaves for the preparatory school this summer, where she will be surrounded by hard working, motivated cadets, she said.



“My future goals are to serve as an officer in the Air Force and develop my character to become a leader,” said Lienau “The Air Force Academy is the perfect step to help me achieve that, and additionally, I will be receiving one of the best educations offered.”