24/7 Chaplain Hotline For Reserve Sailors

NORFOLK – In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) Chaplains Office is launching a 24/7 chaplain hotline starting Apr. 1.



This is an around-the-clock on-call phone service for Reserve Force personnel and their families who have been affected by the COVID-19 national emergency and are in need of counseling and spiritual services.



The CNRFC 24/7 chaplain line is available at (757) 322-5650 for all Navy Reserve Sailors.



“There are a lot of Reserve Sailors out there who are experiencing stress,” said CNRFC Command Chaplain Capt. Brian J. Stamm. “We see this as a healthy outlet. Some individuals may not be willing to talk to somebody about some concerns, particularly concerns about mental health issues if they thought the conversation was not 100% confidential. This provides a safety valve.”



Only Navy Reserve force personnel and their families are authorized to use the service. Active Navy military and civilian personnel are encouraged to use chaplain resources available locally at their command or installation.



“In any crisis, making sure you have someone to reach out and talk to is a way of reassuring hope,” Stamm added. “When you start to lose hope in a situation, you very easily lose perspective. That’s one thing we hope to do by providing a duty chaplain as someone you can call.”



Stamm says his new guidance to Reserve Sailors in light of the ongoing COVID-19 response is to wash your hands and pray. “If you are religious, remember prayer is always a good practice. We have a prayer posted on the CNRFC website that will be changing every couple of weeks.”



