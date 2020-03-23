Women’s History Celebrated Aboard USS James E. Williams

Mediterranean Sea (March 23,2020) – Sailors aboard the USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) celebrated Women’s History Month during an event on the mess decks March 23, 2020.



The event was hosted by the James E. Williams multi-culture committee and highlighted the contributions women have made to the U.S. Navy throughout history.



“Women’s Heritage Month allows us the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Christopher Norris, commanding officer of James E. Williams. “Today’s service women are sterling examples of progress, dedication, and achievement for our daughters, nieces and neighbors to follow.”



During the event, Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Fifonsi Kassouhin led a presentation highlighting the achievements of service women and the strength of a diverse force.



“This month is not only about thanking the women from the past who have paved the way, but also honoring those women who are currently making an impact on our Navy and Armed Forces.” said Kassouhin.



The presentation concluded with a cake cutting ceremony by the most senior and the most junior women onboard: Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Marcela Ganoza and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Recruit Emily Brashear’stephen.



“In my 16 years in the Navy, I’ve had the privilege of meeting several strong female leaders, some of whom had to endure inequality, discrimination and hardships in many ways, and I view them as the innovators of our time,” said Ganoza. “I will continue to work hard to ensure I set and achieve milestones they worked tirelessly for me to be able to achieve and surpass.”



James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy story by Lt. j.g. Jarred Reid-Dixon/Released)

