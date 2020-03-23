Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women’s History Celebrated Aboard USS James E. Williams

    Williams Holds Women's History Month Celebration in the Mediterranean

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jairus Bailey | 200323-N-HS716-1078 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 23, 2020) Senior Chief Culinary...... read more read more

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    Mediterranean Sea (March 23,2020) – Sailors aboard the USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) celebrated Women’s History Month during an event on the mess decks March 23, 2020.

    The event was hosted by the James E. Williams multi-culture committee and highlighted the contributions women have made to the U.S. Navy throughout history.

    “Women’s Heritage Month allows us the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Christopher Norris, commanding officer of James E. Williams. “Today’s service women are sterling examples of progress, dedication, and achievement for our daughters, nieces and neighbors to follow.”

    During the event, Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Fifonsi Kassouhin led a presentation highlighting the achievements of service women and the strength of a diverse force.

    “This month is not only about thanking the women from the past who have paved the way, but also honoring those women who are currently making an impact on our Navy and Armed Forces.” said Kassouhin.

    The presentation concluded with a cake cutting ceremony by the most senior and the most junior women onboard: Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Marcela Ganoza and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Recruit Emily Brashear’stephen.

    “In my 16 years in the Navy, I’ve had the privilege of meeting several strong female leaders, some of whom had to endure inequality, discrimination and hardships in many ways, and I view them as the innovators of our time,” said Ganoza. “I will continue to work hard to ensure I set and achieve milestones they worked tirelessly for me to be able to achieve and surpass.”

    James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy story by Lt. j.g. Jarred Reid-Dixon/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 18:25
    Story ID: 366207
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Celebrated Aboard USS James E. Williams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSG 10
    USS James E. Williams
    DDG 95
    Women's History Month
    Carrier Strike Group 10

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT