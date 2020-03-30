31 MXG family stays resilient

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – There are many reasons why the 31st Fighter Wing is considered the Air Force’s most combat ready, go-to fighter wing. One of those reasons is how it keeps aircraft and personnel in a high state of readiness during both peacetime and a widespread pandemic.



For several months, Italy has been battling COVID-19, a new coronavirus disease affecting thousands of people worldwide. With the help of their Italian partners, U.S. service members stationed at Aviano Air Base have been able to deter threats through safe, secure, and effective operations during this global outbreak.



“The 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron has swiftly adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Carpenter, 31st AMXS and 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist.



“[We are] being proactive to control and mitigate all hindering factors that the current situation could have on our high visibility mission that the 31st FW accomplishes every day.”



Carpenter explained how his unit has made adjustments to improve their processes for a safer and healthier work environment.



Airmen at the 31st AMXS are utilizing precautionary measures to ensure any personnel who show signs of symptoms immediately receive the medical attention they need. They are also practicing recommended hygiene habits and abiding by the new rules and regulations that have come down from the Italian government.



Aside from their work responsibilities, Tech. Sgt. Carpenter and his wife, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Melissa Carpenter, 31st MXS Command Support Section commander, are raising a daughter, which adds its own unique challenges due to recent changes on base.



To abide by national Italian decrees, many on-base and off-base facilities have been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible.



“With the shutdown of the Child Development Center, child care has been the largest hurdle for us to overcome,” said Carpenter. “The Aviano Air Base community and our co-workers have been able to help with the school shutdowns.”



Aviano families have tried to make the best of their time while exercising their own way toward greater resiliency.



“With all the events happening in the world, it is critical that my family stays positive during this time,” said Carpenter.



The Carpenter family has stayed resilient by continuing to stay focused and busy when at work or at home, with school, developmental studies or working out in the garage.



“There is always something to occupy down time,” he said. “We started a vegetable garden, [and] have two dogs and a few chickens that keep us busy. We have also taken the opportunity to try new dishes that we would normally never take the time to create.”



Whether staying mission ready or adapting to more time at home, this military couple has been able to hone their resiliency skills while keeping their current situation in perspective.



Carpenter added, “This situation is only temporary, but it is important for everyone to respect and be aware of the impact it has.”







For more information on how to stay resilient during COVID-19, please reach out to the Aviano Air Base Chaplain Corps, email: 31fw.hc.1@us.af.mil or by visiting their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AvianoChapel.

