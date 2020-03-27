Photo By Cpl. Kameron Herndon | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amber Doggett, a food service specialist with Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kameron Herndon | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amber Doggett, a food service specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific listens receives guidance from Master Gunnery Sgt. Jerwon Stephens during the Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 27, 2020. The quarterly competition served as an opportunity for food service Marines to display their culinary talents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kameron Herndon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KINSER, OKINAW, Japan - The quarterly Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition was held March 27 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The competition served as an opportunity for food service Marines to display their culinary talents.



At first glance, normal morning operations were underway at the Camp Kinser Mess Hall. Marines shuffled along the breakfast line, awaiting their morning meal. Behind closed doors, three teams of two chefs worked preparing a three course meal. They were competing for title of Food Service Specialist of the Quarter



The competition was composed of three food specialist teams that have already progressed through two prior events.



The first event consisted of an oral board made up of experts in the food service Military Occupational Specialty.



The second event was a written examination to test their knowledge in the field and garrison environment. The tallied scores in these two events determined who proceeded to the toughest round of the Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition



The remaining three teams were given four hours to prepare their menu from a series of mandatory mystery items: Chicken quarters, corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, and mangos.



Although each competitor put forth their best effort, Cpl. Jonathan Sanchez and Cpl. Michael Coppa took home the 1st place trophy. Sanchez and Coppa won after preparing a shrimp ceviche appetizer, five-spices corn beef salad, baked chicken main course, and mango empanada dessert.



“I think this was a great opportunity for culinary Marines to show off our skills not only as warfighters but as chefs” said Sanchez. “It was a great time and I hope that others can enjoy this experience as well.”