    Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition

    Photo By Cpl. Kameron Herndon | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amber Doggett, a food service specialist with Marine Corps...... read more read more

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2020

    Story by Cpl. Kameron Herndon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAW, Japan - The quarterly Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition was held March 27 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The competition served as an opportunity for food service Marines to display their culinary talents.

    At first glance, normal morning operations were underway at the Camp Kinser Mess Hall. Marines shuffled along the breakfast line, awaiting their morning meal. Behind closed doors, three teams of two chefs worked preparing a three course meal. They were competing for title of Food Service Specialist of the Quarter

    The competition was composed of three food specialist teams that have already progressed through two prior events.

    The first event consisted of an oral board made up of experts in the food service Military Occupational Specialty.

    The second event was a written examination to test their knowledge in the field and garrison environment. The tallied scores in these two events determined who proceeded to the toughest round of the Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition

    The remaining three teams were given four hours to prepare their menu from a series of mandatory mystery items: Chicken quarters, corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, and mangos.

    Although each competitor put forth their best effort, Cpl. Jonathan Sanchez and Cpl. Michael Coppa took home the 1st place trophy. Sanchez and Coppa won after preparing a shrimp ceviche appetizer, five-spices corn beef salad, baked chicken main course, and mango empanada dessert.

    “I think this was a great opportunity for culinary Marines to show off our skills not only as warfighters but as chefs” said Sanchez. “It was a great time and I hope that others can enjoy this experience as well.”

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 22:32
    Story ID: 366134
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition, by Cpl Kameron Herndon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mess Hall
    USMC
    Chow Hall
    Chef of the Quarter
    Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Food Service Specialist of the Quarter

