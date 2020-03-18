Corps to Close Select Public Facilities at Recreational Sites

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.18.2020

    Story by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH - In the interest of public safety and the well-being of our staff, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has closed select public facilities at all district-managed sites until further notice.

    “We have been actively monitoring the effect of COVID-19 on services we provide and it has become apparent that it is in the best interest of the public and our staff to take these measures,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.

    Facilities are closed at the following flood-risk management projects:



    Northern Area:


    Berlin Lake

    East Branch Clarion River Lake

    Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir

    Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir

    Mosquito Creek Lake

    Shenango River Lake

    Tionesta Lake

    Woodcock Creek Lake

    Union City Dam



    Southern Area:


    Mahoning Creek Lake

    Crooked Creek Lake

    Conemaugh River Lake

    Loyalhanna Lake

    Youghiogheny River Lake

    Tygart Lake

    Stonewall Jackson Lake



    Facilities Affected:


    Resource Managers’ offices

    Visitors’ centers

    Ranger offices

    Maintenance offices

    Campground facilities

    Picnic areas

    Shelters

    Pavilions

    Disc golf

    Playgrounds

    Fishing areas/piers

    Restrooms



    The closures were effective as of 5 p.m. on March 18, 2020, at all flood-risk management projects across the district. The public should contact the resource manager’s office prior to visiting any of these projects.

    The closures will remain in place until further notice. During this temporary closure, boat ramps will remain open.

    “Throughout this situation, the district has three priorities; protecting our people, maintaining mission readiness, and supporting the whole-of-government effort,” said Klink. “We will continue to assess and monitor the effect of COVID-19 and adjust as needed.”

    Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.

    Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.

    For more information about the district visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil.

    Know.Take.Wear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear your life jacket.

