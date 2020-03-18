Corps to Close Select Public Facilities at Recreational Sites

PITTSBURGH - In the interest of public safety and the well-being of our staff, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has closed select public facilities at all district-managed sites until further notice.



“We have been actively monitoring the effect of COVID-19 on services we provide and it has become apparent that it is in the best interest of the public and our staff to take these measures,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.



Facilities are closed at the following flood-risk management projects:







Northern Area:





Berlin Lake



East Branch Clarion River Lake



Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir



Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir



Mosquito Creek Lake



Shenango River Lake



Tionesta Lake



Woodcock Creek Lake



Union City Dam







Southern Area:





Mahoning Creek Lake



Crooked Creek Lake



Conemaugh River Lake



Loyalhanna Lake



Youghiogheny River Lake



Tygart Lake



Stonewall Jackson Lake







Facilities Affected:





Resource Managers’ offices



Visitors’ centers



Ranger offices



Maintenance offices



Campground facilities



Picnic areas



Shelters



Pavilions



Disc golf



Playgrounds



Fishing areas/piers



Restrooms







The closures were effective as of 5 p.m. on March 18, 2020, at all flood-risk management projects across the district. The public should contact the resource manager’s office prior to visiting any of these projects.



The closures will remain in place until further notice. During this temporary closure, boat ramps will remain open.



“Throughout this situation, the district has three priorities; protecting our people, maintaining mission readiness, and supporting the whole-of-government effort,” said Klink. “We will continue to assess and monitor the effect of COVID-19 and adjust as needed.”



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



