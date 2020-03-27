Dannelly Field Airman tests positive for COVID-19

An airman assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard here has tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, 2020.



In keeping with CDC guidance, the airman self-quarantined after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. When the airman’s symptoms did not resolve, the airman contacted a civilian physician and tested positive for the virus.



Dannelly Field public health officials are working with military and state officials to monitor the airman who is recovering at home. The airman has not visited Dannelly Field since early March.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s prevalence in our area and in keeping with Department of Defense guidance, Dannelly Field has moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.



HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:

- Continue essential missions with required manning. Installation operations will be commensurate with federal, state and local guidelines. Installation commanders will determine the installation’s essential missions and required manning in coordination with mission partners.

- Only conduct in-person mission essential meetings that require the fewest personnel.

- Limit access to installation for official business.

- Instruct military personnel and encourage civilian employees to limit off-base travel to movement to/from work, grocery and hospital/medical needs.

- Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items).



“My first priority is the health and safety of our Airmen and their families,” said Col. Ed Casey, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “To that end, we are acting on guidance and direction from Air Force and Department of Defense leadership to help prevent the spread of the virus on our base and in our

communities. We will continue to fly and train to be ready to fight America’s adversaries if need be, but going to HPCON Charlie helps us take deliberate measures to safeguard our force.”



For more information, visit www.187fw.ang.af.mil/coronavirus.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2020 Date Posted: 03.27.2020 15:53 Story ID: 366070 Location: DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dannelly Field Airman tests positive for COVID-19, by TSgt Jared Rand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.