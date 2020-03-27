Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Little Rock District teams to evaluate sites for use as alternate-care-facilities

    Little Rock District teams to evaluate sites for use as alternate-care-facilities

    Photo By Jay Townsend | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District personnel perform a site inspection...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Story by Jay Townsend 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing sites for the possible conversion into alternate-care-sites in Arkansas.

    The Corps' teams, at the request of FEMA and the State of Arkansas, are evaluating facilities within its military construction boundary area, which encompasses the entire state.
    District personnel are working closely with FEMA, state and local partners to best facilitate a quick response should the need arise to have additional alternate-care-sites constructed.

    "Our technical teams are prepared to assist the nation and the state of Arkansas to the very best of our capabilities during this crisis. We continue to stay in close contact with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we work through the COVID-19 Pandemic together," said Little Rock District Commander Col. Eric Noe.
    Overall, USACE has received six FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $361 million, and USACE has 15,000 personnel engaged in the response effort and providing support. 

    Information pertaining to specifications and implementation of the alternate care sites is available on the web at https://www.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/Alternate-Care-Sites/.
    The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting all contractors with experience in build-out or retrofit of existing space into alternate care space (arenas, convention centers, dorms, hotels, etc.) to send Capability Statements to: COVIDContracting@usace.army.mil. This email address is only for capability statements for firms interested in the "build-out and retrofit of existing space into alternate care facilities."

    All other vendors for supplies, cleaning, disinfecting and similar services should promptly visit and register their firm at www.beta.SAM.gov, as part of the National Disaster Response Registry.

    The Corps of Engineers is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency during emergencies. The Corps is uniquely qualified to tackle this engineering challenge given their extensive work in building medical facilities for its military stakeholders.
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District updates can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 12:46
    Story ID: 366043
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock District teams to evaluate sites for use as alternate-care-facilities, by Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Little Rock District
    COVID19
    COVID19USACE
    AlternativeCareFacilitiesCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT