USAREUR COVID-19

WIESBADEN, Germany -- For the Soldiers, family members and Department of Defense civilians affiliated with U.S. Army Europe, it’s more important now than ever to follow procedures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

USAREUR headquarters has released a policy letter with guidance geared toward measures that should be taken to minimize the risk of infection and to safeguard the health of USAREUR and the general public.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, general cleanliness is one of the primary prevention methods when dealing with COVID-19.

The USAREUR policy mentions things such as hand washing, sanitizing, and in general disinfecting items frequently touched such as phones, doorknobs and work areas.

The policy goes into detail on actions that should be taken if a person is or suspects they are infected. It also provides specific guidance for individuals with plans of official and unofficial travel.

This and other additional information on COVID-19 and what you can do to help prevent its spread, can be found at the US Army Europe COVID-19 website at https://www.eur.army.mil/COVID-19/.

While this policy letter provides general guidance for personnel supporting USAREUR, visit your local Garrison’s website in addition to ensure location specific guidance is being followed as well.

Other resources for accurate information are the “Coronavirus Disease 2019" website at https://www.coronavirus.gov?source=GovDelivery, the “What the U.S. Government is Doing” website at https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus?source=GovDelivery.

