COVID-19 Heroes: Exchange, commissary rise to challenge to support community during pandemic

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev., --

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, store workers have become essential to everyday life.



Since the virus hit the local area mid-March, more than 500 Nellis Commissary and Exchange employees are working long hours to unload merchandise and stock shelves to support 4,000 customers per day.



“The first week, we took steps to clean and sanitize work areas more often for the safety of our customers and employees,” said Matt Beatty, Exchange general manager. “We’ve also closed the dining rooms in our food operations to ensure social distancing measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus.”



After stores in the Las Vegas Valley sold out of high-demand items, such as hand sanitizer, paper products and bottled water, the Exchange and commissary saw an influx of authorized beneficiaries from off-base.



To meet the increase in demand and support social distancing through crowd control, the commissary staff extended their hours to stock shelves and man cash registers.



“Our sales doubled in the commissary the first day, and we had lines like we had never seen,” said Richard Means, commissary store director.



As demand grew, the staff evaluated the community’s needs and adjusted hours of operation to support military members and their families.



“We have tried to do our best at working with the base command to let in our active-duty, Guard, Reserve and family members before we let in other authorized patrons,” said Means. “This was due to the fact that when they got off work, there was not much left for them to purchase.”



Currently, the commissary has 8 to 8:30 a.m. daily reserved for these patrons, before opening the doors to all other eligible shoppers from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



The Exchange will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.



As the Exchange and commissary continue to support the complex Nellis community, patrons are encouraged to maintain social distancing while shopping, limit the number of high-demand items to family needs and remember those who are working extra hours to keep shelves stocked.



For more information on Nellis AFB’s COVID-19 response, visit nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/ or follow the Nellis AFB Facebook page @NellisAFB.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2020 Date Posted: 03.26.2020 20:31 Story ID: 366003 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Heroes: Exchange, commissary rise to challenge to support community during pandemic, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.