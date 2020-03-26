LTG Ted Martin, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, details how you can help support COVID-19 preventative measures.
For more information on USACE actions, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csfCKuy5HH8&app=desktop.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 14:04
|Story ID:
|365965
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TRADOC DCG Explains How You Can Support COVID-19 Prevention Measures, by Madison Bonzo, identified by DVIDS
