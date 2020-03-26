Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC DCG Explains How You Can Support COVID-19 Prevention Measures

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Story by Madison Bonzo 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    LTG Ted Martin, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, details how you can help support COVID-19 preventative measures.

    For more information on USACE actions, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csfCKuy5HH8&app=desktop.

    NEWS INFO

