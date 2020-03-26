Pittsburgh IAP ARS elevates HPCON level to Charlie at direction of Secretary of Defense

Col. John Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, has directed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie for Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station in alignment with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s direction to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of Defense and our local communities.



“COVID-19 is a threat to the health of our Airmen and the members of our community,” said Robinson. “Force health protection continues to be our top priority, and we will do everything we can to safeguard our personnel and the community we share. We will meet these challenges together to protect our people and maintain our mission readiness when our Nation calls.”



The HPCON framework is used by installation commanders to select an appropriate response to a incident of public health concern. The framework clarifies uncertainty associated with these situations and provides options based on the scope and severity of the situation.

HPCON Charlie measures, effective March 26, 2020, include the following actions:



• Continue essential missions with required manning. Installation operations will be commensurate with federal, state and local guidelines.

• Maximize telework.

• Limit access to installation for official business.

• Instruct military personnel and encourage civilian employees to limit off-base travel to movement to/from work, grocery, and hospital/medical needs.

• Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items).

• Continue to implement social distancing (limit in-person meetings, socials and mass gatherings).



If Airmen develop flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to areas considered high-risk, they must contact the base Public Health office and their health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.



For more information, visit www.pittsburgh.afrc.af.mil/Coronavirus and follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/911AirliftWing.

