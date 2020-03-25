COVID-19: Eglin moves to HPCON Charlie

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the 96th Test Wing commander, directs Health Protection Condition Charlie effective today to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and the local communities.



Cain also declares a public health emergency. Like similar declarations throughout the state, this declaration gives the installation more authority to deal with the COVID-19 situation, as well as access to resources to protect the base, community and military mission.



The increased health protection levels are aimed at the continued efforts to protect Team Eglin’s people, resources and to preserve mission capability.



“It is imperative all Eglin personnel understand their individual status during this outbreak as either mission or non-mission essential,” Cain said.



All members of Team Eglin are encouraged to consult with their commander, director or supervisor for specific mission-essential clarification.



At the same time, the increased health protection levels will impact many of the facilities and functions on base. Personnel and residents should expect on-base facilities to decrease activities or reduce hours of operation as conditions warrant.



Installation emergency services will continue to operate. The 96th Medical Group hospital will be available for acute, emergency and inpatient services.



“The safety and well-being of Eglin Air Force Base and all of our families is my top priority,” said Cain. “I will continue to ensure our personnel have the most up-to-date information on measures we’re taking to prevent spread of the virus.”



As always, the Team Eglin community is encouraged to visit Eglin's official website for the latest updates on hours of operation and closures.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2020 19:35 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US