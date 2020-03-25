La. National Guard activates additional Soldiers, Airmen

Photo By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers from the 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment pack food...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers from the 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment pack food to be distributed throughout the New Orleans area at the Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans, Louisiana, March 25, 2020. The Soldiers are a part of the more than 565 Soldiers and Airmen that have been activated to aide in the COVID-19 response efforts across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh) see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has activated over 625 Soldiers and Airmen so far, not to include full-time Guardsmen, to assist with the COVID-19 response, March 25. The number of Guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.



The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized Guardsmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.



In order to assist civil authorities, the LANG is ensuring the health and safety of its Soldiers and Airmen. The LANG is actively taking steps to support health protection in order to maintain mission readiness, such as: limiting non mission-specific travel, educating and enforcing strict CDC-recommended hygiene measures, and monitoring Guardsmen’s temperature readings and overall health on a daily basis.