    La. National Guard activates additional Soldiers, Airmen

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers from the 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment pack food

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou 

    Louisiana National Guard

    BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has activated over 625 Soldiers and Airmen so far, not to include full-time Guardsmen, to assist with the COVID-19 response, March 25. The number of Guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.

    The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized Guardsmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.

    In order to assist civil authorities, the LANG is ensuring the health and safety of its Soldiers and Airmen. The LANG is actively taking steps to support health protection in order to maintain mission readiness, such as: limiting non mission-specific travel, educating and enforcing strict CDC-recommended hygiene measures, and monitoring Guardsmen’s temperature readings and overall health on a daily basis.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard activates additional Soldiers, Airmen, by SFC Denis Ricou, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19
    COVID19NatioanlGuad

