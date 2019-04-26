Army Futures Command senior leaders conduct the very first Combat Development Integration Directorates (CDID) Synchronization Session at the Engineering Education Research Center at the University of Texas at Austin on April 26, 2019. The session serves as a venue in order to discuss command and sub-unit relationships, emerging opportunities, and cover CDID challenges and accomplishments. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 15:50
|Story ID:
|365880
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Development Integration Directorates Conference, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
