Navy Reserve Public Affairs Community Making a Difference at the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office

As you walk into the offices of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO), you sense there is something different about this command. It’s not just because of the smiling, friendly faces, or the thirteen different country flags or even the futuristic aircraft on display; it’s a sense of diversity. This command, also known as the Joint Strike Fighter Program, is the headquarters acquisition office for the entire F-35 Enterprise, which brings together civilians and U.S. and international military personnel- including Active Duty Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy Reservists from around the world for a common purpose. That purpose being the U.S. Department of Defense's focal point for defining a taxpayer conscious, fifth generation, multirole, strike aircraft weapons system for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, our partners and Foreign Military Sales customers. Of the 14 Reservists assigned here, four Reserve Sailors from the U.S. Navy Public Affairs community are each serving on Active Duty for Special Work orders to move the needle in how the Program communicates with its stakeholders and the fleet.



One big change the Reserve team brought to the table was to develop a plan and execute a viable social media strategy, and to demonstrate return on investment for online engagements. “Social Media is sometimes undervalued,” said Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael O’Day, the digital media team lead who is also a Reservist from NOSC North Island in Coronado, CA. “Pilots, engineers and technicians don’t always get it. After all, it’s just something their kids spend too much time on. But what we do here is very important. We need to tell the world the real story about the Program…about the readiness and lethality of the F-35. It’s a vital part of our overall defense and the American people deserve to see and hear about all the successes and how the F-35 increases the chances of our pilots returning home from a mission. I’m a father and I’d want to know that my sons were flying the most lethal and survivable fighter aircraft ever built. This is one of the most important jobs of our social media effort,” said O’Day.



O’Day has truly lead the effort for the F-35 JPO online/digital media performance. Leading social media efforts, O’Day pinpointed the first baseline for the F-35’s online reach, and tracked sentiment toward the F-35 Program. One problem Chief O’Day immediately resolved upon arriving at the JPO was finding content from the fleet to attract a larger viewership on the F-35 JPO’s social media channels. To resolve this issue, Chief O’Day knew he had to link JPO’s social media channels to fleet social media channels, especially those employing this air vehicle system, and he needed to automate the amplification of news from the fleet. To accomplish these goals, Chief O’Day established an F-35 Joint Program Office page via the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS), the Department of Defense’s official, public archiving website for photos, videos, and news articles. This DVIDS page allows fleet commanders/public affairs officers to “tag” content related to the F-35 to the JPO’s page. The DVIDS page also integrates with F-35 JPO’s internal SharePoint site so that program managers throughout the F-35 Enterprise have access to the photos from the fleet as quickly as they post. In addition to increasing the Program’s external online presence, Chief O’Day facilitated improved internal communication outreach efforts by completely revamping the Strategic Communication Cell’s (SCC) SharePoint site, making it more of a robust and dynamic communication channel for JPO’s leadership.



Additionally, to further the strategic longevity of the JPO as a brand, Chief O’Day’s team supports standardizing graphics and templates used across the command. To expand this effort, he lead his team to create the JPO’s first ever brand book, which was immediately implemented.



Building and maintaining credibility and trust in the F-35 Program, especially with our taxpayers, is more successfully accomplished by providing timely, accurate, and credible information about the F-35 JPO Enterprise and its efforts to demonstrate the reality of this aircraft being employed in an operational environment. To assist with media relations, Lt. Cmdr. Keith Goodsell, a Navy Reservist Public Affairs Officer (PAO) from NAS North Island, Coronado, CA is working the F-35 JPO’s news desk, which includes a variety of tasks.



Goodsell wears many hats to facilitate public release of information about the F-35 Program and the air vehicle system. As the acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the JPO, he reviews and facilitates security and policy review products intended for public release, drafts and releases media queries, drafts and reviews talking points for JPO’s key leader events, manages media operations and relationships, and facilitates information sharing of public releasable information via the JPO’s internal information channels. All of this outreach ultimately increases awareness of the F-35 Program. It provides accountability and transparency that the F-35 is being produced and employed in the fleet, and demonstrates the viability of this air vehicle system now, and into the future.



“The idea of supporting the actual warfighter is an exciting one and I get to talk with the media daily about how this aircraft truly is supporting and advancing air operations,” said Goodsell. “Yes, there is negative news out there about the F-35, but there is also a lot of positive information that more people need to hear about.”



Lt. Cmdr. Goodsell has been with the F-35 JPO since November 2019 and has had to learn about the acquisitions process, the F-35’s unique technology offering, as well as the challenges in the supply chain.



“I think it’s amazing to see all the work and magic that goes on behind the scenes to get a product, capability, etc. developed, built, and sustained that most of our warfighters probably don’t know about,” said Goodsell. “It is a privilege to be part of this effort to support today’s and tomorrow’s warfighters. The work that we help support will have a significant impact on our and partner nation’s military forces for almost the next half century.”



Working at the F-35 JPO is an awesome opportunity and responsibility to work directly with the media and various senior journalists and editors from industry leading news outlets such as Bloomberg and Defense News. It’s great to also work with multiple U.S. and international military partners and industry counterparts. These professional and personal relationships will be something that will pay great dividends in a person’s life and career.



“The level of complexity and challenges of the F-35 program, while sometimes seems overwhelming, can and is being met by the team of professionals and partners within the F-35 Enterprise,” said Goodsell. “However, there are few opportunities like this in where someone’s efforts and contributions could have a significant and long-term impact in the sense of national security, international cooperation, economically, diplomacy, and relationship-building.



Another important and multifaceted role is that of our acting director of the F-35 JPO SCC, fearlessly led by LCDR Jennifer Franco, a Navy Reservist from NOSC Washington (DC) and a former Operation Support Officer for the Navy’s Chief of Information. Franco was by-name-requested to support these orders by F-35 Program Executive Officer, LtGen Eric Fick, U.S. Air Force. As acting director of the SCC, Franco leads a staff of nearly 15 people, comprised of military, civilian, and contractor support. The staff is divided into five teams, including public affairs, legislative affairs, internal communications, digital media, and protocol. This cross-section of communicators support the Program’s need to disseminate its message that we are delivering the F-35 to the fleet, bringing down the cost of the aircraft, and ensuring to increase the supply chain.



“The work here is important because the fleet is depending on clear communication from the F-35 Program,” said Franco. “The F-35 has three variants used by the U.S. military. The SCC acts as a liaison between the fleet and Office of the Secretary of Defense to ensure communications across the Department of Defense and coordinates leadership-level communication products and events for F-35 JPO’s Executive Leadership Team. Additionally, this Program has seven international partners and five Foreign Military Sales customers. The SCC is not only coordinating message alignment within the U.S., but hosting international visits to support message alignment from other militaries employing the F-35.”



It’s a great feeling to hear and see how the warfighter is positively responding to the F-35. The SCC is creating more opportunities for these voices to be heard across our F-35 JPO social media channels and via DVIDS. Additionally, the U.S. Navy is starting to prepare for carrier workups with the F-35 and so there is a direct Navy equity with what we are trying to accomplish within the SCC.



“This is a unique headquarters experience that has afforded me with the ability to lead a dynamic team and have access to amplify communications to/from/with the fleet,” said Franco.



Thanks in part to the contributions of our talented and professional Reserve Sailors, the F-35 Enterprise continues to deliver warfighting capability and aggressively drive cost out of production, sustainment, and development. The F-35 family of multirole combat aircraft already provides the proven and battle-tested capabilities that our warfighter demands today and will need in the future. Your F-35 JPO is working daily to ensure the F-35 remains lethal, capable, affordable, and an effective war-winning platform in support of our National Defense Strategy. It’s an exciting time to be part of the F-35 JPO team.



