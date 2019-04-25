Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mad Scientist Conference

    Mad Scientist Conference

    Photo By Luke Allen | Dr. Moriba K. Jah, Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering and Engineering...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    The Army Mad Scientist Initiative held the U.S. Army’s annual Mad Scientist Conference on April 25th at The University of Texas at Austin’s Engineering Education and Research Center. The two-day event explores the individual and convergent impacts of technological innovations on the future of military operations, from present day through 2050. The Mad Scientist Conference is put on by the Mad Scientist Laboratory, a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) initiative that continually explores the future through collaborative partnerships and continuous dialogue with academia, industry and government. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

