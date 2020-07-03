Indianapolis Native named Fuels Petty Officer of the Year

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Second Class Brian Farber, a native of Indianapolis was recently named Fuels Petty Officer of the Year for his efforts while assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Each year the Navy service control points nominate the best fuels management operations in DoD and pay special tribute to excellence in fuel handling. Each control point screens its applicants through and intensive quality control criterion. This award is to acknowledge individuals that have made the most significant contributions to the fuels mission during the calendar year.



As senior aviation fuels supervisor, Farber supervises more than 60 personnel throughout the base, ensuring efficient distribution of millions of gallons of JP-8 gets to over 7,500 aircraft operating in the AFIRCOM region.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



“A unique difference here at CLDJ from the fleet is the joint environment that we operate in,” said Farber. “I have multiple service members from across all the branches and civilian counterparts who rely on the fuels team to provide air and ground support.”



Under Farber’s guidance and supervision of the quality assurance process for aviation fuel, more than 12,000 tests of fuel samples ensured only the highest-quality fuel was delivered to aircraft. During his time at Camp Lemonnier, he oversaw millions of gallons of diesel and thousands of gallons unleaded gasoline delivered incident-free to thousands of customers, directly supporting and sustaining the energy demands on base.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Petty Officer Farber.”



As a leader, Farber trained other sailors assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa in quality assurance standard operating procedures, ensuring proper quality assurance was conducted on fuel delivered to joint warfighters operating forward deployed.



Farber plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Farber is most proud of receiving this coveted award.



“There are so many highly motivated and quality Fuels Petty Officer’s that I realized for me to make the next step I had to do something out of the norm,” said Farber. “I had to do something that would be different because doing your job wouldn’t be enough, the competition is too good.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Farber and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



During his off hours, Farber volunteers at the USO, and coordinated a multiple basketball leagues with the Morale, Welfare and Recreation on base, for a total more than 60 hours of volunteer service.



“Without the support of my leadership, my time here at CLDJ wouldn’t have been the same and being recognized for such achievement wouldn’t have been possible,” Farber said. “They always took time for me and played a huge part in pushing me to be the best leader possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2020 10:23 Story ID: 365840 Location: DJ Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indianapolis Native named Fuels Petty Officer of the Year, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.