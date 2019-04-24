Mad Scientist Program

Photo By Luke Allen | Mr. Robert O. Work, former 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense and Senior Counselor for...... read more read more

Photo By Luke Allen | Mr. Robert O. Work, former 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense and Senior Counselor for Defense and Distinguished Fellow for Defense and National Security, speaks at the U.S. Army’s annual Mad Scientist Conference on April 24th at The University of Texas at Austin’s Engineering Education and Research Center. The two-day event explores the individual and convergent impacts of technological innovations on the future of military operations, from present day through 2050. The Mad Scientist Conference is put on by the Mad Scientist Laboratory, a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) initiative that continually explores the future through collaborative partnerships and continuous dialogue with academia, industry and government. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen) see less | View Image Page