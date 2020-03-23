CSCS Welcomes New Executive Director

The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) welcomed Brian Deters as its new executive director, March 17.



As executive director, Deters is responsible for over 2,000 military, government civilian, and contractor personnel at 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Rota, Spain.



"Mr. Deters brings strong leadership and mentorship skills, an abundance of surface combat systems knowledge, and fresh enthusiasm that will benefit the CSCS domain,” said CSCS Commanding Officer Capt. Dave Stoner. “He is not a new addition to the team but in his new role, I am confident he will help lead the global CSCS workforce and strategic partners in shaping Sailors to be confident in their competence to fight and win.”



Deters will serve as the principal advisor on all matters relating to the CSCS mission, functions, and tasks. Additionally, he will be the senior government civilian, contract competition advocate and lead for strategy development efforts.



Deters, a native of Teutopolis, Illinois, served a distinguished 22-year career in the Navy, retiring from active duty in 2004 as a surface operations limited duty officer. His assignments included an instructor tour and later as officer in charge of AEGIS Training and Readiness Center Detachment San Diego.



“I have been the CSCS N9 technical support director for the past 15 years and I am humbled and honored to be selected as the executive director,” Deters said. “As a training organization, we must transcend a culture of compliance and embrace a culture of excellence through transparent actions that are agile, adaptable and innovative. Accomplishing our mission is not only vital to the fleet but also our nation itself. I am excited to help lead a great team who have and will continue to map the future of surface combat systems training.”



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



For information on the Center for Surface Combat Systems, visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/cscs/



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.24.2020 Story ID: 365797