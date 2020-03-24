Newest Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Class Graduates

Courtesy Photo | CLEVELAND (Mar. 10, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CLEVELAND (Mar. 10, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT)-Cleveland prepare to administer an ultrasound at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. HMTT-Cleveland is a detachment of Navy Medicine Operational Training Center and gives corpsman who are on their first tour and have orders to an operational command, such as a Marine unit or Navy ship, the chance to expand and fine-tune their trauma skills for use at their respective future assignments. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Herbst (Released) see less | View Image Page

MC2 Matt Herbst

Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

24MAR20



Training for the Fight



The first class for Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) - Cleveland graduated

Thursday, March 12. The class consisted of sixteen hospital corpsman from across the Navy and

marked a new chapter in training for the Navy hospital corps.

The 7-week course, held at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center (UH-

Cleveland), gives corpsman who are on their first tour and have orders to an operational

command, such as a Marine unit or Navy ship, the chance to expand and fine-tune their trauma

skills for use at their respective future assignments.

HMTT - Cleveland is the first of the three HMTT training sites to be accredited, giving the

students college credits for the training they receive.

“It is all very important for them so that when they go to these forward-deployed

situations, where they may be the only medical provider, they are comfortable with seeing

these things and they know how to react,” said Cmdr. Davy Jenkins, the HMTT-Cleveland officer

in charge.

The staff of UH-Cleveland have said that the students and preceptors were

"dependable, efficient and on the spot" and outperformed many of their own staff in almost all

duties.

“The students were very helpful in caring for our patients and joined in without

hesitation,” said Jason Leimbach, the UH-Cleveland System Clinical Operations Coordinator for



Emergency Services. “It was a pleasure assisting and seeing the process come together and not

just educating the Corpsmen but also learning from them.”

According to Dr. Matthew Moorman, the UH-Cleveland trauma medical director, it is

their way of serving those who serve the country.

“At a Level 1 trauma center in a city like this you see injuries that are at least somewhat

similar to what they will see in the battlefield,” said Moorman.

The relationship between a trauma center and military training provides training that

cannot be replicated in a course using artificial training aids.

“It is a lot different treating a real person than it is treating a mannequin,” said Hospital

Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Hayes, an HMTT student. “This has definitely given me the

confidence and the ability to go out onto a battlefield and do what you need to do to save

someone’s life.”

HMTT-Cleveland will continue to train students for the battlefield with future classes of

students.

HMTT-Cleveland is a component of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

(NMOTC) based in Pensacola, Florida. The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for

operational medicine and aviation survival.