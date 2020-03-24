Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newest Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Class Graduates

    200310-N-UX312-0014

    CLEVELAND (Mar. 10, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Herbst 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    MC2 Matt Herbst
    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center
    24MAR20

    Training for the Fight

    The first class for Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) - Cleveland graduated
    Thursday, March 12. The class consisted of sixteen hospital corpsman from across the Navy and
    marked a new chapter in training for the Navy hospital corps.
    The 7-week course, held at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center (UH-
    Cleveland), gives corpsman who are on their first tour and have orders to an operational
    command, such as a Marine unit or Navy ship, the chance to expand and fine-tune their trauma
    skills for use at their respective future assignments.
    HMTT - Cleveland is the first of the three HMTT training sites to be accredited, giving the
    students college credits for the training they receive.
    “It is all very important for them so that when they go to these forward-deployed
    situations, where they may be the only medical provider, they are comfortable with seeing
    these things and they know how to react,” said Cmdr. Davy Jenkins, the HMTT-Cleveland officer
    in charge.
    The staff of UH-Cleveland have said that the students and preceptors were
    "dependable, efficient and on the spot" and outperformed many of their own staff in almost all
    duties.
    “The students were very helpful in caring for our patients and joined in without
    hesitation,” said Jason Leimbach, the UH-Cleveland System Clinical Operations Coordinator for

    Emergency Services. “It was a pleasure assisting and seeing the process come together and not
    just educating the Corpsmen but also learning from them.”
    According to Dr. Matthew Moorman, the UH-Cleveland trauma medical director, it is
    their way of serving those who serve the country.
    “At a Level 1 trauma center in a city like this you see injuries that are at least somewhat
    similar to what they will see in the battlefield,” said Moorman.
    The relationship between a trauma center and military training provides training that
    cannot be replicated in a course using artificial training aids.
    “It is a lot different treating a real person than it is treating a mannequin,” said Hospital
    Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Hayes, an HMTT student. “This has definitely given me the
    confidence and the ability to go out onto a battlefield and do what you need to do to save
    someone’s life.”
    HMTT-Cleveland will continue to train students for the battlefield with future classes of
    students.
    HMTT-Cleveland is a component of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center
    (NMOTC) based in Pensacola, Florida. The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for
    operational medicine and aviation survival.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:02
    Story ID: 365792
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newest Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Class Graduates, by PO2 Matthew Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMOTC
    HMTT

