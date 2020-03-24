Newest Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Class Graduates

MC2 Matt Herbst
Navy Medicine Operational Training Center
24MAR20
Training for the Fight
The first class for Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) - Cleveland graduated
Thursday, March 12. The class consisted of sixteen hospital corpsman from across the Navy and
marked a new chapter in training for the Navy hospital corps.
The 7-week course, held at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center (UH-
Cleveland), gives corpsman who are on their first tour and have orders to an operational
command, such as a Marine unit or Navy ship, the chance to expand and fine-tune their trauma
skills for use at their respective future assignments.
HMTT - Cleveland is the first of the three HMTT training sites to be accredited, giving the
students college credits for the training they receive.
“It is all very important for them so that when they go to these forward-deployed
situations, where they may be the only medical provider, they are comfortable with seeing
these things and they know how to react,” said Cmdr. Davy Jenkins, the HMTT-Cleveland officer
in charge.
The staff of UH-Cleveland have said that the students and preceptors were
"dependable, efficient and on the spot" and outperformed many of their own staff in almost all
duties.
“The students were very helpful in caring for our patients and joined in without
hesitation,” said Jason Leimbach, the UH-Cleveland System Clinical Operations Coordinator for
Emergency Services. “It was a pleasure assisting and seeing the process come together and not
just educating the Corpsmen but also learning from them.”
According to Dr. Matthew Moorman, the UH-Cleveland trauma medical director, it is
their way of serving those who serve the country.
“At a Level 1 trauma center in a city like this you see injuries that are at least somewhat
similar to what they will see in the battlefield,” said Moorman.
The relationship between a trauma center and military training provides training that
cannot be replicated in a course using artificial training aids.
“It is a lot different treating a real person than it is treating a mannequin,” said Hospital
Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Hayes, an HMTT student. “This has definitely given me the
confidence and the ability to go out onto a battlefield and do what you need to do to save
someone’s life.”
HMTT-Cleveland will continue to train students for the battlefield with future classes of
students.
HMTT-Cleveland is a component of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center
(NMOTC) based in Pensacola, Florida. The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for
operational medicine and aviation survival.
