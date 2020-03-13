Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell announces first COVID-19 case

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Air University Public Affairs

    A civilian employee who works at Maxwell-Gunter is being treated and evaluated following a confirmed result for COVID-19.

    The person had returned home from traveling to Illinois and reported not feeling well upon return. Off-base medical agencies are monitoring and treating the individual.

    “The civilian employee is the first confirmed case in the state of Alabama,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “The individual is being evaluated and treated by health care professionals. The continued safety of our community is of upmost importance. We are working with our base medical staff and other off base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in accordance with established CDC and DOD guidelines.”

    The base remains in Health Protection Condition Alpha, or HPCON A. Protection measure guidance for HPCON A includes health alert; communicating risks and symptoms; reviewing plans; verifying preparation, training, stocks, posture, preparation, diagnose, isolate; and reporting new cases.

    Maxwell AFB
    Maxwell-Gunter Annex
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

