1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon's Office delivers medical supplies

Leadership from the 1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon’s Office delivered medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to bases in Poland on March 19, 2020.



Present for the base visit were Col. Thaddeus Vernon, 1st Infantry Division Forward Clinical Operations Chief, and Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II, 1ID FWD Surgeon’s Office sergeant major.



The supplies and PPE were delivered to soldiers to serve as protective measures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

