    1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon's Office delivers medical supplies

    Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills, 1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon's Office sergeant

    POZNAN, POLAND

    03.19.2020

    Story by Spc. Cody Kellum 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Leadership from the 1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon’s Office delivered medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to bases in Poland on March 19, 2020.

    Present for the base visit were Col. Thaddeus Vernon, 1st Infantry Division Forward Clinical Operations Chief, and Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II, 1ID FWD Surgeon’s Office sergeant major.

    The supplies and PPE were delivered to soldiers to serve as protective measures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:09
    Story ID: 365769
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: ZAGAN, PL
    This work, 1st Infantry Division Forward Surgeon's Office delivers medical supplies, by SPC Cody Kellum, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    Atlantic Resolve
    COVID-19

