USS Harry S. Truman Celebrates Women’s History Month

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) held a Women’s History Month observance in the ship’s hangar bay March 22.



Truman’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee hosted the event, which was intended to honor women who have served in the Navy, past and present.



Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, Truman’s commanding officer, spoke at the event about women serving in leadership roles and breaking barriers.



“Next year there may be a woman selected to command an aircraft carrier,” said Hakimzadeh. “I want you to continue to move toward being someone who younger women can look up to. Take the baton and run with it.”



The event also featured a speech from Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Rivera, Truman’s administration officer.



“It has been a challenging journey, but a rewarding one,” said Rivera. “When our country needed us, we always answered the call. Women in the military have not sought special treatment or status, but have sought equal and fair treatment, the ability to defend our freedom, to be heard, and to participate equally in the acts and decisions that determine our best course of action as a nation.”



The event concluded with speed-mentoring sessions where experienced female Sailors were able to provide career advice to less experienced Sailors. Some of the topics included Sailor resiliency and financial support.



Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Gwendolyn Hua, an administration department clerk, participated in some of the speed mentoring sessions. Hua said they were a useful and positive way for Sailors to discuss and have questions answered about some specific career-related topics.



“The purpose of the groups was to have women strong in those areas give information to Sailors on the topics they were representing,” said Hua.



The Navy’s theme for Women’s History Month 2020 is “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future.” The ship’s namesake, President Harry S. Truman, adds an additional layer of legacy to this theme. In 1948, President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law, permitting women to serve as permanent, active-duty members of all branches of the military. This fact is celebrated with a plaque and photo display on the wall of the ship’s heritage room, viewed frequently by Truman’s Sailors and visitors alike.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



