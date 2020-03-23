17th MDG actives curbside pharmacy

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—The 17th Medical Group activated a drive-in pharmacy and restricted the Ross Clinic to active duty members and patients seeing providers for the foreseeable future on Goodfellow Air Force Base here, March 23.



“From now on, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limiting patient interaction in the lobby,” said Capt. Adam Remme, 17th MDG pharmacy element chief. “We have created a make-shift drive thru for the pharmacy here. We are having customers park and wait while we refill their prescriptions. We bring it out to them and have them sign for it.”



The pharmacy filled 715 prescriptions today, including 390 refills, 138 new prescriptions from off base providers and 187 from 17th MDG providers. Mondays typically average only 150-200 refills.



Members from all departments in the clinic work together and help deliver prescriptions to the patients in their cars.



The average wait time throughout the day was 55 minutes.



TRICARE's prescriptions are managed through the pharmacy contractor, Express Scripts, where prescriptions can be automatically mailed to you.



For more information please call 1-877-363-1303 or view online at www.tricare.mil/pharmacy.



The 17th MDG can refill prescriptions over the phone, via 325-654-3102.



Goodfellow currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

