Fort Drum workforce adjusts to challenges in facing COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Michael Strasser | An employee at the Fort Drum Exchange wipes down her work area, which has become a...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | An employee at the Fort Drum Exchange wipes down her work area, which has become a frequent safety measure taken to clean and sterilize surfaces that customers and associates frequently touch. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created challenges to the way the Fort Drum garrison workforce conducts its day-to-day operations in support of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and community. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 23, 2020) -- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to disrupt routines and shake any sense of normalcy within the Fort Drum community in ways most people never possibly imagined. And yet there’s still work to be done, because the Army, most certainly, goes rollin’ along.



That much was evident across the installation by the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works crew mowing down the heavy growth of weeds along Iraqi Freedom Drive last week, or the child care providers watching over energetic toddlers outside a child development center. Well before the first wave of customers arrived at the Main Post Exchange, associates pulled latex gloves over their hands and were thoroughly wiping down cashier stations and frequently touched surfaces.



“We’re taking extra measures to make sure we’re cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces more often,” said Pat Hastings, Fort Drum AAFES general manager. “Every 20 or 30 minutes we are sanitizing all touch points – anything that people touch. We want to make sure it is safe for our customers and for our associates.”



Similar to stores across the nation, the challenge here was to meet the demand for items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.



Hastings said that some community members will call the store asking if such items are available before they leave their homes, but the arrival of high-demand products are also posted on the Exchange’s Facebook page.



Store manager Jackie Bellis has worked for the Exchange for more than 36 years, and she said that she has never experienced anything like this before.



“It’s pretty stressful for everybody,” she said. “It can actually hurt your heart a little sometimes. I had a young girl come in the other day, and she was holding her baby and looking for toilet paper. It just killed me to tell her that we didn’t have toilet paper. As soon as a shipment comes in, I post in on Facebook, so hopefully she came back in and got some.”



Bellis said that she saw another customer break down in tears when she saw shelves stocked with tissues, paper towels and toilet paper.



“It does affect you,” she said. “We’re here to get the things you need into your hands, and so it can be emotional these days.”



Hastings said that the COVID-19 outbreak has been stressful on patrons and employees alike.



“I’ve had a couple people in the main store who have quit or decided to self-quarantine because they have low immune systems,” Hastings said. “With one woman, this is her first pregnancy, so she didn’t feel comfortable being in the store. So, we’re not making anybody come to work if they don’t feel they should. We’re fine with that; we have a liberal leave policy and we are here to support our team.”



Racquel Mackey, human resources manager, said that they will also continue to hire new associates to fill vacancies. A current list of employment opportunities and instructions to apply are available at www.applymyexchange.com.



Michael Ferguson, Fort Drum Army Emergency Relief officer, said that the AER fundraising campaign is continuing as normal and that the staff is still processing casework. However, now this is being done entirely through teleworking. He also said that there hasn’t been any requests so far for assistance related to the COVID-19 outbreak.



“AER has been able to support many different situations, to include several natural disasters that affected our military,” Ferguson said. “AER Headquarters has implemented new policy and procedures to specifically address Soldiers and families affected by COVID-19.”



For AER assistance, call (315) 772-6550 / 6555. After normal business hours, an AER caseworker can be reached at 1-877-272-7337. For information about AER, visit www.aerhq.org.



Gene Spencer, PW Operations and Maintenance chief, said that crews continue to provide installation support during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are doing all the routine service requirements daily, such as water leaks, maintaining HVAC systems and keyless entries,” he said. “At the same time, we’re preserving the workforce to meet and sustain readiness for the 10th Mountain Division. If anybody on our team falls ill, or needs to self-quarantine, we are able to rotate technical working teams within 45 minutes.”



Norm McGuire, PW Business Operations and Integration Division chief, said that the health and welfare of the workforce is the top priority.



“With that said, we have folks working around the clock in various environments – at home, at work – in numerous disciplines to continue the DPW mission of supporting Fort Drum,” he said. “However, we have to be smart here, so DPW has broken out into several smaller teams where some folks are at work and some folks are at home – teleworking, if possible – to ensure we have redundancy and backup should a team have to self-isolate or quarantine.”



At the same time, McGuire said that the employees conducting services on post are practicing social distancing and following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while at work sites.



“Communication is key, as the teams switch out from being at home or work,” he said. “We’re flattening communication lines and over-communicating as much as possible. As we continuously diagnose, adapt and communicate through this crisis, the old adage of ‘Take care of your people and they’ll take care of the mission’ has never been more appropriate.”



The DPW Business Operations and Integration has roughly 35 employees who, individually, have experienced teleworking before this health crisis. McGuire said they’ve never had a situation where nearly the entire team had to work from home, and they readily took on the challenge of identifying and discovering “work-arounds” to problems they encountered.



“We worked hard to first establish command and control on things like IT (information technology) structure and communication mediums, information gathering and reporting, and restoring a sense of normalcy with a solid battle rhythm where folks could settle into their roles and responsibilities as they work from home,” McGuire said. “To me, this was job one – getting folks comfortable and productive as quick as possible.”



McGuire said that they will notify the community if any of their processes or capabilities change during the pandemic. Emergency service requests can be submitted by calling (315) 772-DPW1. All other service order requests should be submitted by email (usarmy.drum.imcom.mbx.dpw-service-orders@mail.mil) with a DA Form 4283 or through the Fort Drum Recollect app.



Chris Ramie, Fort Drum Army Wellness Center supervisory health educator, said that his staff is getting used to the fact they will not be able to meet with clients, conduct fitness assessments or offer health coaching in their office.



However, they will begin livestreaming some of their classes via Facebook live, starting at 1 p.m. March 24 with a Stress Management class. For more information, or to attend the virtual class, visit www.facebook.com/Army-Wellness-Center-Fort-Drum-320246481446058. Future classes will include Healthy Sleep Habits, Fueling for Health and Meals in Minutes.



“A class that we have but don’t regularly offer is ‘Staying Fit – Home and Away,’” Ramie said. “I think this class is going to be key right now, with gyms being closed and people being isolated in their homes.”



Additionally, they would like to begin offering instructional videos as they explore different ways to reach community members.



“Our individual ‘virtual’ appointments will be done over the phone for now and will focus on Health Coaching, Biofeedback, Exercise Prescription, and Metabolic testing,” Ramie said. “We plan on providing other snippets of information as well to include exercise demos and relaxation techniques.”



Ramie said that he is optimistic that the AWC staff can continue to support the Fort Drum community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Honestly, I really think we are built for this,” he said. “There is so much good that people can still tap into with the resources that we offer and the way we are offering them. I want them to feel comfortable knowing that we are here to assist during this difficult time. It's going to be a challenge, but I also think it might be a preview of what's to come in the future of health and wellness care delivery.”