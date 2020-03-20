Raystown Lake camping closed in response to COVID-19, but areas remain open

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has closed or delayed the opening of Corps-owned and managed recreation sites indefinitely, effective immediately, due to the concern for public health and safety of its employees and the visiting public during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As a result, all Seven Points campsites, including Ridge, Meadow, Point, and Senoia, will remain closed at least through the month of April, possibly longer. All Nancy’s Camp boat-to-shore campsites will also be closed during this time. All reservations at these campsites made through Recreation.gov have been cancelled, and refunds are being processed by the reservation company.



In addition, the Raystown Lake Visitors Center is closed to all public use. America the Beautiful passes are not available for sale at the lake during the closure, but they can be obtained through the USGS store at https://store.usgs.gov/pass. The retail store operated by the Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau is also closed to the public until further notice.



All special events, including fishing tournaments, fish structure building days, and all other group gatherings have also been cancelled through the end of April.



However, the plan is to keep day-use facilities and lake access areas open, such as boat launches, picnic areas, fishing piers, and viewing areas. These areas are, however, subject to evolving COVID-19 conditions and may need to eventually close at specific sites.



Raystown Operations Manager Jude Harrington stated, “We encourage individuals and families to use our facilities to fish, walk, exercise, and strengthen their health. Social distancing is important, so don’t come in groups, but use the outdoors we have at Raystown Lake to burn off that excess energy and stay healthy.”



Restrooms that support boat launches and other day-use areas will receive additional cleaning and sanitation wipe downs.



All of the trails in Seven Points, including the Allegrippis Trails and the Greenside Pathway, are available for bikers, hikers and runners.



Areas open at present include: Raystown Dam, Ridenour Overlook, Corbin’s Island, Snyder’s Run, Aitch, James Creek, Tatman Run, Shy Beaver, and Weaver Falls. Facilities inside Seven Points that are open include: Greenside Pathway, Hillside Nature Trail, Old Logger’s Trail, Allegrippis Trails, Public Boat Launch, and Oak restroom.



For more information, visit http://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Raystown/ or call 814-658-6809.

