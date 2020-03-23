Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: American flag and Fort McCoy

    American flag and Fort McCoy

    The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole on the morning of March 3, 2020,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole on the morning of March 2 and 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 11:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    American flag
    flag
    Fort McCoy

