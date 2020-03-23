Photo Essay: Construction continues on shipping, receiving facility at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with Relyant Global LLC worked on a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving facility March 2, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The contract for the project calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space.

    Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.

    This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

