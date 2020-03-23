Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: March Views of Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    March Views of Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    A sign is shown March 2, 2020, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza and the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area are shown March 2, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.

    The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.

    The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.

    These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.

    Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.

