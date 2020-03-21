Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA National Guard support COVID-19 test site in Montgomery County

    A Pennsylvania Air National Guard member dons personal protective equipment at a

    UPPER DUBLIN, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    111th Attack Wing Public Affairs
    Senior Airman Wil Acosta

    HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. – This week, approximately 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were directed by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to support Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency in establishing the first mass testing site for Coronavirus 2019 in Upper Dublin Township.

    In efforts to curb the COVID-19 public health emergency, the PA National Guard worked with Montgomery County officials, Upper Dublin Township, Temple University and other state and federal partners to open a drive-through testing location at Temple University’s Ambler Campus on March 21, 2020.

    Though this was a joint effort, the test site remained under the control of Montgomery County.

    "The PA National Guard has skilled professionals who are trained and experienced in conducting operations under challenging conditions" said Col. Frank Montgomery, director of military support for the Pennsylvania National Guard. "We are proud to be able to share this expertise with our Commonwealth partners to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during these trying times."

    Testing was by appointment only, and no treatment was administered on site according to a recent county press release. Because of limited supplies, county officials limited initial testing to those who met one or more of the following prerequisites:

    • Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath
    • Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and 65 years of age or older
    • First responders such as law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services or dispatchers with potential exposure to COVID-19
    • Healthcare workers proving direct patient care with potential exposure to COVID-19 and no access to testing through their employer

    For additional information on COVID-19 and testing, visit www.montcopa.org/COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 23:41
    Story ID: 365650
    Location: UPPER DUBLIN, PA, US 
