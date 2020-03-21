48th FW and 100th ARW have first confirmed cases of COVID19

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – An active duty Airman and a dependent of a service member assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing, respectively, are currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following confirmed positive coronavirus tests.



The individuals are in isolation at their respective residences and receiving medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health England guidelines. The appropriate public health officials have also been notified.



“The health and safety of our entire community is our top priority,” said Col. Will Marshall, 48th FW commander. “We will continue working with medical personnel on- and off-base to mitigate the spread of COVID19 and will provide pertinent updates as they become available.”



Military public health professionals are conducting the contact tracing process to notify those who may have come into contact with the positive individuals. Medical personnel will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health England guidance and reporting procedures.



“We remain committed to protecting our collective team and the local community,” said Col. S. Troy Pananon, 100th ARW commander. “We are taking every step possible to provide accurate and timely information as we navigate through these unprecedented time. We will work through this together to ensure we remain ready and agile as a force.”



48th FW and 100th ARW members and families are encouraged to continue to practice prevention measures including following strict hygiene, social distancing, staying home if sick, self-isolating if exposed, avoiding contaminated food or water, and contacting their healthcare provider for notification of personal symptoms.



For any additional questions outside the scope of this statement, please contact the 48th FW Public Affairs at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil or the 100th ARW Public Affairs at 100arw.pa@us.af.mil



Travel Update: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html



COVID19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html



Department of State Travel Advisories: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/



CDC Health Travel Notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/



