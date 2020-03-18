BALTIMORE — Maryland National Guard members transported recently quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship after their arrival at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport March 17.



Eight Airmen with the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing, and medical specialists with the Maryland Department of Health, transported nine passengers from BWI to their homes in Maryland. The Airmen also brought food and essential supplies to allow the passengers to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.



“This is just another example of Marylanders helping their fellow Marylanders throughout this crisis situation,” said Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general for Maryland. “The Maryland National Guard is here to help our neighbors wherever and however we can.”



The passengers were transported to a variety of locations across Maryland and provided with contact information should they require additional supplies or show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.



Governor Hogan activated the Maryland National Guard on March 12. This week, 1,000 Maryland National Guard members are reporting to their units to support the citizens of Maryland. Another 1,200 members will be in a state of enhanced readiness.



Maryland National Guard capabilities could include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution and more. Guard senior leaders and emergency managers are working in close coordination with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other civil authorities to determine where and what capabilities the Maryland Guard can provide.



For photos and B-Roll products, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MDNGCovid19Response.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.21.2020 12:13 Story ID: 365616 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland National Guard helps cruise passengers get home, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.