Defense Department Recognizes Outstanding Family Programs: Seven Reserve Component Units Receive Awards at Pentagon Ceremony

WASHINGTON – The 2019 Department of Defense Reserve Family Readiness Award recipients have been selected. Due to the COVID-19, the formal ceremony, scheduled for March 27 at the Pentagon, has be cancelled.



This award recognizes the National Guard and Reserve units, one from each of the seven Reserve Components, with the very best programs to support their military families. Representatives will receive a commemorative plaque and framed certificate from the Department of Defense and a certificate of recognition and award from the Military Officers Association of America.



This year’s winners are:



• Army National Guard – 631st Engineer Support Company, Sparta, Ill.

Unit Commander: Capt. Kenneth Ferguson



•Army Reserve – Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 7th Mission

Support Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany

Unit Commander: Capt. Brian Estes



•Navy Reserve - Navy Operational Support Center Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

Unit Commander: Cmdr. Gary Blumberg



•Marine Corps Reserve – Marine Wing Communications Squadron 48, Marine Air Control Group 48, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Great Lakes, Ill.

Unit Commander: Lt. Col. Brian Pate



•Coast Guard Reserve - Port Security Unit 301, Buzzards Bay, Mass.

Unit Commander: Cmdr. Shawn Nesser



• Air National Guard – 111th Attack Wing, Horsham, Pa.

Unit Commander: Col. Claudia Malone

• Air Force Reserve – 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base, N.Y.

Unit Commander: Col. Mark Larson



The Department of Defense Reserve Family Readiness Awards program was established in 2000 to recognize the top unit in each of the Reserve Components. Family readiness programs are a vital link in the support networks for Reserve Component families and are particularly important as our Nation relies on National Guard and Reserve members to support and serve in critical missions worldwide. Family readiness has proven to be a key component of mission readiness, and robust family readiness programs enhance the ability to sustain and deploy National Guard and Reserve units.

