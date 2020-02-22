NMCB-5 hosts U.K. Royal Marines Deputy J4 and U.S. Army chief for the Office of Defense Cooperation U.S. Embassy Dili, Timor-Leste.

Courtesy Photo | 200222-N-CD254-0932 DILI, Timor-Leste (Feb. 22, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200222-N-CD254-0932 DILI, Timor-Leste (Feb. 22, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt (right), deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, briefs Brigadier Rory S. Copinger-Symes, U.K. Royal Marines, deputy J4, theater security cooperation, on the construction of the two-room classroom project in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste hosted Brigadier Rory S. Copinger-Symes, U.K. Royal Marines, deputy J4, theater security cooperation, Feb. 22.



Copinger-Symes payed a visit to the two-room schoolhouse project in support of the National Institute of Health, where the Seabees of NMCB-5 have been constructing a school and head facility.



The facility will give students a place to do research and enhance overall operations of the institute, as well as improve the grassroots relations that the U.S. service members have with the local community.



Upon arrival to the project site, Copinger-Symes, Major Pablo Valerin, U.S. Army chief for the Office of Defense Cooperation U.S. Embassy Dili, Timor-Leste, and Major David Bermingham, Indo-Pacific South East Asia desk officer, were greeted by Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt, NMCB-5’s crew leader for the schoolhouse, who provided a project brief summarizing the status of the project and the issues unique to Timor-Leste that the crew had to overcome throughout the construction process.



"I have heard about the Seabees for around three years now and I really wanted to pay you a visit to see what you guys do," said Copinger-Symes, during the building tour.



During the site visit, Pfadt fielded questions from Copinger-Symes regarding cost, material acquisition, construction duration, customer interface processes, and project requirements development.



"[The Brigadier] was impressed in the level of Seabee professionalism and encouraged by Timor-Leste’ Defense Force engineers’ participation," said Valerin, following the visit.



Prior to leaving, Copinger-Symes spoke of the importance of the lasting relationship with the U.S. Seabees and expressed his gratitude for their work.



"The Indo-Pacom remains committed to use the Seabees’ unique skill sets to promote mutually beneficial construction projects across Timor-Leste,” said Copinger-Symes. “The Seabees should be proud of their meaningful contributions."



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.