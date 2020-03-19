Naval Special Warfare Confirms First Positive COVID-19 Case Onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

SILVERDALE, Wash. -- On Mar. 19, 2020, test results confirmed that a second-class petty officer assigned to Naval Special Warfare who was training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The individual is currently isolated on base and restricted in movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. The other members of the group who were in close contact with the Sailor are also quarantined on base out of an abundance of caution. They remain in close contact with medical professionals at time.



U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community.



For questions, contact Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-1351.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 03.19.2020 Story ID: 365554 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US