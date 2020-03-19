TELEWORK ARRANGEMENTS INCREASED FOR RESERVE SAILORS

NORFOLK (NNS) – As part of the ongoing efforts to minimize COVID-19 Coronavirus transmission, Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) is waiving several telework administrative requirements and increasing telework options for Reserve Sailors.



Per ALNAVRESFOR 009/20, the changes are to encourage liberal telework arrangements at all Reserve command levels to the maximum extent possible in order to provide Reserve Sailors opportunities to continue to complete annual drill point requirements.



“In order to help ensure our Reservists maintain readiness and get credit towards their ‘good year,’ we are making it significantly easier to telework,” said CNRF Deputy Commander Rear Adm. John Schommer. “Our intent is to provide maximum flexibility for our Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors and set them up for success during these challenging times.”



According to Schommer, unit leadership, coordinating with Navy Reserve Activity (NRA) leadership, is directed to work with drilling Reservists to accommodate liberal completion of Inactive Duty Training (IDT) via telework.



To allow for drill points to still be accrued, the following telework administrative requirements listed under COMNAVRESFOR Instruction 1000.9A have been waived, effective immediately, through 11 May 2020 for all Reserve Force active duty, Full-Time Support and drilling Reserve Sailors.



Telework Fundamentals – Employee Training & Telework Fundamentals – Manager Training

DD Form 2946, Telework Agreement

NAVRES 1000/7, Telework Eligibility Checklist

NAVRES 1000/8, Telework Request Form

NAVPERS 1070/613, Administrative Remarks (Page 13)



Several tasks and training opportunities available for Reservists to complete while on telework include preparing for unit training, accomplishing unit administrative tasks such as writing evaluation and fitness reports, completing online General Military Training requirements, and other tasks as directed by unit leadership.



While many remote tasks are routine in nature for Reservists, Schommer wants Navy Reserve leaders to think outside the box to be able to complete drills away from Navy Reserve Activities.



“Of course, completing GMTs is second nature to us, and even doable over mobile devices through the R2S application, but be creative,” Schommer said. “Some medical check-ups can be done over the phone. Is your passport application complete? Look at your upcoming security clearance needs or maybe you can work on reenlistment, awards or high-year tenure documents. At a minimum, all Selected Reservists should be able to update their Page 2’s and update their civilian skills-set, or their family emergency data, in the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFASS).”



As Reserve Sailors complete and record drills through the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) Electronic Drill Management (EDM), members are reminded to select the ‘telework’ dropdown option from the IDT menu.



Special instructions for unit telework mustering have been provided via the CNRF GovDelivery services. If unit leadership has not received the instructions, they should reach out to their higher echelon for instructions.

For the latest news and updates on the Navy Reserve COVID-19 response, visit the Navy Reserve Homeport at www.mynrh.navy.mil.

