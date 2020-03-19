Nashville District provides update for 2020 recreation season

Photo By Ashley Webster | In the interest of public safety, and in accordance with Center for Disease Control...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Webster | In the interest of public safety, and in accordance with Center for Disease Control recommendations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking the following precautionary measures to assist public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Defeated Creek Campground is the only campground in Defeated, Tennessee, on the shoreline of Cordell Hull Lake is the only campground in the Nashville District that has already opened. It will close until further notice March 23, 2020. (USACE photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 19, 2020) – In the interest of public safety, and in accordance with Center for Disease Control recommendations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking the following precautionary measures to assist public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.



• Effective immediately all visitor centers and resource manager offices are closed to the public until further notice.



• Parks, campgrounds, day-use areas or other recreation areas that have not opened for the 2020 recreation season shall delay opening until further notice.



• In cases where closure of a day use recreation area is not possible, public restrooms, group shelters, beaches, and other amenities will be closed in order to promote Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended precautions. Day use fees will not be collected at these areas during this time.



• Cancellations for campground or group shelter reservations through May 15, 2020 will be processed automatically and a full refund will be issued. America the Beautiful passes may be purchased online by visiting https://store.usgs.gov/pass.



• Boat ramps will remain open.



• Campers with reservations at Defeated Creek Campground on Cordell Hull Lake who have already arrived or who arrive up to March 19 will be allowed to remain until March 23, 2020. All future reservations will be canceled.



• All schedule tours, interpretive programs, and special events will be cancelled until further notice.



• Shoreline management visits, usually relating to dock permits, will be conducted by phone, email, or mail between dock owners and Corps personnel in order to protect both parties.



Although public access will not be allowed, resource manager offices will be staffed and available to conduct business and answer questions via email or telephone. Telephone numbers for each lake office are available at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Contact/Contact-a-Lake/.



These additional measures will be effective at each of the Nashville District’s USACE managed facilities throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. Please note, certain facilities are operated on USACE property by other entities under lease agreements, such as marinas and municipal parks. It is recommended that the public contact those entities directly in regards to their current operating status.



“We are taking the CDC’s recommended precautions as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors,” said Diane Parks, Nashville District’s chief of Operations. “Public safety and the safety of our employees will always be our top priority, and every effort will be made to assist in efforts to contain COVID-19.”



Nashville District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)