MILITARY STAR Offers Resources for Cardholders Affected by COVID-19 Virus

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can email...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can email MilitaryStar@aafes.com for assistance with their accounts. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1iJ see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can email MilitaryStar@aafes.com for assistance with their accounts or send correspondence to:



Exchange Credit Program

P.O. Box 650410

Dallas, TX 75265-0410



“MILITARY STAR understands that many people are being affected directly and indirectly by the pandemic, and their well-being is of paramount concern,” said Tommy Ward, senior vice president of the Exchange Credit Program. “We’re here to support our cardholders during this challenging time.”



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Facebook-friendly version: MILITARY STAR cardholders affected by the COVID-19 situation and need assistance with their MILITARY STAR account are encouraged to email MilitaryStar@aafes.com. Read more on how MILITARY STAR is supporting military shoppers: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1iJ.



-- 30 --



About MILITARY STAR: The MILITARY STAR® card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries—no matter where they serve. MILITARY STAR is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Other benefits of the card include:

• Two rewards points per dollar on purchases and a $20 rewards card after every 2,000 points earned.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 10% discount on first day’s purchases for new MILITARY STAR accounts.

• Reduced interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange