Puerto Rico Air National Guard receives new command chief master sergeant

Photo By Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rachel Landegent assumes responsibility as the first female command chief master sergeant for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, March 15, 2020. Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, the Puerto Rico National Guard's assistant adjutant general - air, officiated the ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico. Chief Landegent is the 12th command chief master sergeant for the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

A new command chief master sergeant formally assumed responsibilities for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard during a ceremony in Hangar 104 on base, March 15, 2020.



“March is women’s history month and today the Puerto Rico Air National Guard made history as we celebrate Chief Master Sgt.Rachel Landegent as the 12th command chief master sergeant for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and the first woman to hold the position since it was first established in 1947,” said Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, the assistant adjutant general - air, Puerto Rico National Guard. “We welcome her along with her husband and two children to our Puerto Rico Air National Guard family.”



Brig. Gen. Acheson said that Landegent was the right leader at the right moment for the PRANG and that he had no doubt in her experience, professionalism and ability to instill positive change as a valuable force for commanders and enlisted workforce. He further expressed that together they will move forward as a team toward achieving a successful conversion to the organization’s new contingency response and combat communications missions.



The colorful ceremony included a mass formation of Puerto Rico Air National Guardsmen, who along with senior leaders past and present, retirees, civilians and guests witnessed how the official transfer of responsibility was completed when Brig. Gen. Acheson presented Chief Master Sgt. Landegent with the organization’s colors.



During her remarks, Landegent expressed her appreciation to the Airmen of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



“Airmen, I’ve been here only two weeks, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like part of your family,” said Landegent. “The main purpose of my position is to support the enlisted Airmen, you are the reason I am here.”



Landegent expressed that her purpose was to ensure Airmen were trained, equipped, developed, educated and that they were a healthy force for the PRANG’s state and expeditionary missions. She described herself as a “Yes leader’. Maybe better understood through her motto of “Si Se Puede” or “Yes we Can” as her mindset and the mindset and commitment she hopes for every Airmen to have in finding the right way to make things happen.



Landegent went on to set her expectations for her Airmen, which included the importance of following Air Force Instructions, policies and procedures. She recognized that the military organization often lacks the speed of change that is required to execute the mission, and promised that she will fight to ensure Airmen are being led by they right people, that the right resources are in place for them to accomplish the mission, and that they have the proper mentorship support group available for them to grow as professionals.



Among Landegent’s many goals to ensure the 156th Wing becomes a premier quick response unit, was to see the the unit at the top of the readiness list on the Director of the Air National Guard’s monthly dashboard, and she expressed the importance of every Airmen having the same goal. Landegent also asked for each of her Airmen to be a recruiter, to tell their story and show their PRANG pride.



“Airmen, I am your team Chief, without you I don’t have a team, so let’s get after it,” said Landegent. “Each of you matter.”



Chief Landegent joins the Puerto Rico Air National Guard after serving over eight years with the Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing in Arizona, where she completed various assignments the most recent being the superintendent for the 161st Mission Support Group, a position she held for 11 months before arriving to Puerto Rico. In her last assignment, Chief Master Sgt. Landegent was recognized as the 2019 Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year.





TRADITIONALLY, THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SAFEGUARDING THE COLORS. THE COLORS REPRESENT OUR FORMATION AND THE AIRMEN THAT MAKE UP THAT FORMATION. THE PASSING OF THE COLORS TRANSFERS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF SAFEGUARDING OUR COLORS, AND BY THAT, THE RESPONSIBILITY OF SAFEGUARDING OUR AIRMEN. THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER MUST ENSURE THE AIRMEN ARE PROPERLY TRAINED, DISCIPLINED, AWARDED AND PROMOTED AND THAT THE COLORS WILL CONTINUE TO FLY HIGH, PROUDLY REPRESENTING THE PUERTO RICO AIR NATIONAL GUARD.