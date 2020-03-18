Photo Essay: Training look-back -- 2016 driver training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers participating in the Red Dragon exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., complete driver...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers participating in the Red Dragon exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., complete driver training at the Wheeled Vehicle Driving Course on July 11, 2016, on Fort McCoy’s North Post. The course featured a wide array of obstacles for military tactical vehicle drivers to navigate to test their driving skills and the capabilities of the vehicles. Red Dragon 2016, which takes place at Fort McCoy from July 9-23 along with Warrior Exercise 2016, is an exercise used to develop, train and assess the capabilities of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear units. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers participating in the Red Dragon exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., completed driver training at the Wheeled Vehicle Driving Course on July 11, 2016, on Fort McCoy’s North Post.



The course featured a wide array of obstacles for military tactical vehicle drivers to navigate to test their driving skills and the capabilities of the vehicles.



Red Dragon 2016, which took place at Fort McCoy from July 9-23 along with Warrior Exercise 2016, is an exercise used to develop, train and assess the capabilities of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear units.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”