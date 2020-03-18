Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Training look-back -- 2016 driver training at Fort McCoy

    2016 Driver Training at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers participating in the Red Dragon exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., complete driver training at the Wheeled Vehicle Driving Course on July 11, 2016, on Fort McCoy's North Post.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers participating in the Red Dragon exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., completed driver training at the Wheeled Vehicle Driving Course on July 11, 2016, on Fort McCoy’s North Post.

    The course featured a wide array of obstacles for military tactical vehicle drivers to navigate to test their driving skills and the capabilities of the vehicles.

    Red Dragon 2016, which took place at Fort McCoy from July 9-23 along with Warrior Exercise 2016, is an exercise used to develop, train and assess the capabilities of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear units.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 15:34
    Story ID: 365454
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Training look-back -- 2016 driver training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

