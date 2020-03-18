U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Kilo-198 honor graduate

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Clayton Hogge from Hartfield, Virginia, earned the title of Honor Graduate after completing the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 18, 2020.



Hogge was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League. The plaque is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Hogge is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advanced the 73 graduates of recruit company Kilo-198. Training at bootcamp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Hogge’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as high mid-term scores, physical fitness, marksmanship, seamanship, and blood drive. They also received the Lead Company Commander, Section Commander, and Battalion Commander, and the Coast Guardsman pennants.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I want to say thank you to all of my shipmates. Without all of you, I would have never got to this point in training. These past 8 weeks have been tough but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Hogge. “I want to thank my family for all the support they gave me and Kilo 198. All of my hard work is in memory of my loving grandmother Lavonne Pearce.”

