Women's History: A Model Leader

SILVERDALE, Wash. -- Here on Naval Base Kitsap, Women’s History Month is an annual celebration of the contributions made by women in the U. S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force. Women have served in the Navy for a little more than a century -- just before World War I.



Fast forward to today, and women are steadily blazing trails for others. Take Logistics Specialist 1st Class Amber Cortez, NBK Supply leading petty officer, for example. In 14 years on active duty, she not only proved to be a model leader for her Sailors, she spent a majority of her career at sea.



“She is strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when she needs help and brave enough to ask for it,” declared Master Chief Petty Officer Kingsley Vanduzer, acting NBK command master chief.



When asked why her command thought so highly of her, Cortez humbly stated she was just doing her job.



“I feel the Navy has given me a life I could've never imagined if I’d stayed in the hometown I was in,” said Cortez, who joined the Navy out of Muskogee, Oklahoma, so she could travel the world.



She explained why it’s important for women everywhere to observe Women’s History Month, and how seeing the leaps and bounds women continue to take in helping shape society helps drive her.



“Women paved ways for us to be able to do what we do,” Cortez said. “There were a lot of limitations in the past about where we could be, what we could say, what we could do. There's women in the past (who) made strides and (earned) accomplishments that allow us to be what we are today.”



Some of the various positions she’s held in the Navy include being a government purchase card holder, funding manager, command fitness leader, leading petty officer and a division manager -- all at the rank of petty officer second class.



“The highlight of my career was when I was a second class and a leading petty officer for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ 137), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, also known as the ‘Rooks’,” Cortez said. “I was the person who was always [deploying] in my squadron, and was only home maybe nine months in the course of three years. I was able to see and travel to so many places all over the world.”



Cortez hadn’t idolized many female figures throughout her career until she met Chief Navy Counselor Sandra Lewis when the former arrived at Naval Base Kitsap in 2017.



“Chief Lewis was small, short and filled with so much tenacity,” Cortez said. “She was personable, fair and an amazing chief. At the majority of my commands I was the only female, so it does make sense that I didn’t encounter a strong female leader that I looked up to until I came to the command I’m at now.”



At NBK, Cortez has administrative oversight of nearly 140 Sailors making sure they’re up to date with training and anything else they need administratively.



“Day-to-day I ensure my Sailors go to urinalysis, training is completed, and lead physical training three days a week,” she added.



Cortez emphasized the significance of nurturing her Sailors, and how important it is to publicly acknowledge their efforts and achievements.



“We had one of our Sailors who was nominated for Sailor of the Quarter, but she looked at it as a punishment rather than a recognition,” she said. “I explained to her that this was our way of saying that she was doing an amazing job, and we wanted to recognize her for her hard work.”



Cortez left a few words of wisdom for her fellow Sailors, and wished them the best in their future endeavors.



“The sky's the limit,” she said. “If you apply yourself then you can make it happen. Don’t be afraid to go outside the box. Be yourself. Don’t let others' opinions sway your path to a better you. I know it might be uncomfortable at times, but just be you and don’t ever be ashamed of that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.18.2020 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US