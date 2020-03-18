Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Member of Air National Guard's 149th FW tests positive for COVID-19

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - A member of the Texas Air National Guard's 149th Fighter Wing has tested positive COVID-19. The individual recently returned from leave in Colorado and is in self-isolation at their home off of the installation.

    "A healthy workforce is our top priority," said Col. Megan Erickson, 149th FW vice commander. "We have implemented rotating shifts to minimize contact and to ensure we have a healthy workforce, coverage in case a person gets quarantined, telework whenever possible, no outside customers, and only one customer at a time as well as appointment only in customer service areas. We are also using our public health personnel to aid commanders and members in screening and with quarantine recommendations."

    The 149th FW leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with state health services to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area and providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
