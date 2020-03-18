JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - A member of the Texas Air National Guard's 149th Fighter Wing has tested positive COVID-19. The individual recently returned from leave in Colorado and is in self-isolation at their home off of the installation.



"A healthy workforce is our top priority," said Col. Megan Erickson, 149th FW vice commander. "We have implemented rotating shifts to minimize contact and to ensure we have a healthy workforce, coverage in case a person gets quarantined, telework whenever possible, no outside customers, and only one customer at a time as well as appointment only in customer service areas. We are also using our public health personnel to aid commanders and members in screening and with quarantine recommendations."



The 149th FW leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with state health services to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area and providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

This work, Member of Air National Guard's 149th FW tests positive for COVID-19, by MSgt Mindy Bloem