Soldiers conduct ABL patrol

Photo By Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas | Soldiers from the Regional Command-East Polish Contingent prepare their vehicles for a patrol of the Kosovo/Serbia Administrative Boundary Line with the U.S. Army Kinetic Battalion March 7, 2020. Patrols are to identify any activity that may infringe on the laws of either side of the administrative boundary line, such as illegal crossing or wood -harvesting. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Regional Command-East’s Kinetic Battalion, consisting of American and Polish Contingent Soldiers, conducted a joint patrol along the administrative boundary line March 7.



RC-East Soldiers conduct patrols on a daily basis to identify activity that may infringe on the laws of either side of the administrative boundary line.



U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Scheibe, team leader for C Co., 1-297 Infantry Battalion, has been part of many patrols during his deployment with KFOR 26.



“We drive the route and make sure there are no obstructions in the road, ensuring that everyone has freedom of movement,” he said. “Out on patrol we’re looking for violations of the ABL, people crossing, illegal wood harvesting or any sort of illegal actions.”



Polish 1st Lt. Kamil Zdulsia, the platoon commander for the Polish Coy, explained how his unit prepares for the mission and what causes suspicion to arise on patrol.



“We check the maps and find the best way to reach the points,” he said. “We are looking for shoe marks or wheel tracks in the fields.”

Zdulsia said joint patrols are a benefit to the Polish Coy and positive for the people of Kosovo.



“I think our mission is very important because we try to help the people and make them feel safe,” he said. “I feel good about this.”



Scheibe shared similar sentiments about the mission.



“As NATO allies it’s good to have interoperability, and this is a good opportunity to exercise that ability,” he said. “It’s a pretty rewarding experience. You can tell that the people really enjoy having us here. They’re very thankful and open about how much they appreciate us.”



KFOR is NATO’s longest-running mission, with more than 25 allied and partner nations ensuring safety, peace, and security in the region of Kosovo for more than 20 years in accordance with United Nations Security Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement.

