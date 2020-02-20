QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Navy Adm. Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, spoke to the future naval operational leaders studying at the Expeditionary Warfare School, February 20, 2020, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.



The Expeditionary Warfare School educates and trains company grade officers in order to prepare them mentally, morally, and physically for billets of increased leadership and responsibility across the Marine Corps and the joint forces of the military. The school helps students learn about the warfighting capabilities of a Marine Air Ground Task Force operating within a complex and distributed naval expeditionary environment.



Gilday spoke of the importance of naval integration amongst all branches, the upcoming addition of the United States Space Force to the nation’s military capabilities, and the benefits of allied countries discovering that integrating naval forces within their ground fighting forces is essential to success.



The Maryland native also discussed the importance of naval character and how it must be reinforced during naval integration. He emphasized that the partnership that exists between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps is now stronger that it has ever been before because of the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger’s guidance for his troops.



The Commandant’s Planning Guidance states, “The Marine Corps will be trained and equipped as a naval expeditionary force-in-readiness and prepared to operate inside actively contested maritime spaces in support of fleet operations.”



Gilday concluded his speech by answering questions from students and giving them further information on the role the will soon play in the joint forces of the U.S. military.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 09:19 Story ID: 365344 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations visits EWS, by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.