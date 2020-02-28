KFOR TF Aviation Conducts Transfer of Authority

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – The KFOR 26 Task Force Aviation “Dragonmaster” of 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard conducted their transfer of authority to KFOR 27 TF AVN “Blackjacks” of 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28.



The aviation mission provides KFOR Regional Command–East both airlift and air medical evacuation assets in support of the NATO mission in Kosovo. National Guard aviation units deploy to Kosovo to fill this role, which supports KFOR operations across all of Kosovo.



Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Buck, TF Dragonmaster said he is proud of the efforts made by the Soldiers in his formation and their initiative.



“The Soldiers have done their nation and the states of Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina proud,” said Buck.



Task Force Dragonmaster was activated May 2, 2019. They mobilized and trained at Fort Hood, Texas, then proceeded to Kosovo on June 22, 2019 as part of Operation Joint Guardian, KFOR 26.



During their time in Kosovo, Soldiers of TF Dragonmaster safely executed more than 1600 flight hours, supporting over 400 air mission requests. They also executed 5 real world medevac missions and completed over 20,000 hours of maintenance man-hours.



Buck thanked TF Dragonmaster for their dedication and character throughout the mission. He recognized that future operations of KFOR 27 are in good hands with TF Blackjacks.



“TF Blackjacks are an extremely well-led organization with the right knowledge, skills and attitude,” said Buck. “I hope they find the mission as satisfying as we did.”



Incoming Commander, Lt. Col. Kenneth Walsh, TF Blackjacks commander thanked TF Dragonmaster for the support during the transition and setting them up for future mission success.



“We are [replacing] a high-speed, squared away unit that has broken so much ground and paved a way for us,” Walsh said.



Task Force Blackjacks entered active duty on Jan. 2, 2020, deploying from their home stations of Colorado, Tennessee and Maryland for mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas. TF Blackjacks deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo to assume its mission in support of Operation Joint Guardian, KFOR 27 on Feb. 18, 2020.



TF Blackjacks assumed command of TF Aviation on Feb. 29, 2020. Walsh said he looks forward to watching the unit grow and continue to carry forward the mission of providing a safe and secure environment in Kosovo.



“We are here to train, get better as a unit and fulfill our mission,” said Walsh. “At a level at or above what the Dragonmasters left us.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 08:27 Story ID: 365339 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR TF Aviation Conducts Transfer of Authority, by SPC Grant Ligon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.