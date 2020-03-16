Camp Pendleton Marines set up coronavirus quarantine site

Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | U.S. Marine Col. Philip Antekeier, center, the commanding officer of Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | U.S. Marine Col. Philip Antekeier, center, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, briefs Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, left, the commanding general of MCI-West, MCB Camp Pendleton, at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. The site is scheduled to open later this week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton set up a coronavirus quarantine site in the 13 Area of Camp Pendleton, March 15.



The quarantine site comes from the direction of U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The facility is scheduled to open later this week.



“There are roughly nine barracks that have 16 rooms,” said U.S. Marine Capt. Hali Brown, the safety officer for Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCB Pendleton. “The capability is two per room with their own shower and bathroom.”



The facility staff will properly separate guests by symptoms and their level of exposure to the virus, from awaiting test results, to positive test results for the virus and being treated. The Marines are working closely with U.S. Navy medical personnel and are being trained to properly manage the facility.



“The naval hospital has taken steps to protect our staff and support the Marine Corps in any way possible,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Teresa Allen, the executive officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. “We are looking at the feasibility of billeting Marines here (at the quarantine site) that have had possible exposure to the virus to protect the rest of the force.”



For more updates, visit https://www.Pendleton.Marines.Mil and follow the Camp Pendleton social media pages.